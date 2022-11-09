Schnucks will open natural food store in St. Louis area

The new store will offer local products and emphasize natural and organic foods.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Wednesday it will open a new location of its natural food store concept in Chesterfield in spring 2023.

Eatwell Market by Schnucks will be located at 220 THF Blvd. in Chesterfield Commons. The site once housed a Babies R Us location.

The new Eatwell Market will offer local products and emphasize natural and organic foods, the company said.

The 30,000-square-foot Eatwell in Chesterfield will be the company’s second store to operate under the Eatwell Market banner. The company’s original Eatwell location opened in Columbia, Missouri, in 2020.

The company said it expects to hire about 105 employees for the new location, with positions to be announced later this month. The new location will be the company’s 115th store.

The store’s natural approach to food will be displayed through its produce department, which will offer both organically and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables; a meat department that will specialize in products raised without added antibiotics and growth hormones; and amenities, such as freshly ground nut butters and a made-to-order drink area, the company said.

“We are excited to introduce Eatwell Market by Schnucks to customers in our hometown area,” Ted Schnuck, executive vice president of supermarkets, said in a statement. “Our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives, and we will build on that by bringing customers a store where they can discover new, local items while staying focused on health and wellness.”

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.