Hazelwood police looking for missing 25-year-old man

The 25-year-old's family said he is non-verbal and suffers from mental illness. He was last seen Sunday leaving Motel 6.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Hazelwood Police Department asked for the public's help in finding a missing 25-year-old man.

Police said Tristan Malik Baumer's mother last saw him at about 6 p.m. Sunday when he left Motel 6, located at 5781 Campus Court in Hazelwood, to smoke and never returned.

Surveillance video showed Baumer walking away from the hotel Sunday evening wearing black sweatpants, a red hooded sweatshirt and a black coat.

Police said the 25-year-old is 6-feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, light skin and a beard with no mustache.

Baumer's family told police he is non-verbal and suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone with information regarding Baumer's whereabouts should contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000, extension 1.