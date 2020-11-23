x
Help make the holidays brighter for children in foster care

Little Wishes helps buy gifts for children in need
ST. LOUIS — Thousands of foster children in our area won’t have a gift to open this holiday season, but you can make a difference.

Visit the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition’s website and buy a gift specifically selected by kids in foster care. Shop by Dec. 19 to make sure your gift arrives in time for the holidays.

For 16 years you’ve helped make a tough holiday season a little brighter for children in need. Let’s make this year the best yet!

