x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Show Me St. Louis

Project 5 Community Spotlight: Fathers & Families Support Center

Show Me St. Louis caught up with 5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall to learn more about this nonprofit.

ST. LOUIS — Nonprofits need our help more than ever. So, that’s why Show Me St. Louis is doing a segment called Project 5 Community Spotlight.

We talked to 5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall this week to learn more about Fathers & Families Support Center.

This local nonprofit addresses the problem of absentee and non-involved fathers. Its mission is: “To foster healthy relationships by strengthening families and communities.”

To get involved and donate, visit fatherssupportcenter.org. Become a mentor to a youth, a father or mother by calling (314) 333-4170. 

You can also support them on Giving Tuesday, which is December 1, 2020.

Related Articles
Project 5 Community Spotlight
ST. LOUIS - 5 On Your Side wants to help the bi-state community stay informed and connected. There are lots of nonprofits here in our area doing inspiring things, and we want to hear about them! We've created a space in our content to share the work of these nonprofits.
ksdk.com |Nov 13, 2020