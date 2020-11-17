Project 5 Community Spotlight: Fathers & Families Support Center

ST. LOUIS — Nonprofits need our help more than ever. So, that’s why Show Me St. Louis is doing a segment called Project 5 Community Spotlight.
We talked to 5 On Your Side Community Correspondent Chris Randall this week to learn more about Fathers & Families Support Center.
This local nonprofit addresses the problem of absentee and non-involved fathers. Its mission is: “To foster healthy relationships by strengthening families and communities.”
To get involved and donate, visit fatherssupportcenter.org. Become a mentor to a youth, a father or mother by calling (314) 333-4170.
You can also support them on Giving Tuesday, which is December 1, 2020.