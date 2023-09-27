O'Fallon police, community donate vehicle to Special Olympics Illinois after lacking handicap-accessible bus

At approximately $25,000, it was the single largest donation the O'Fallon Fraternal Order of Police has ever made.

O'FALLON, Ill. — O’Fallon, Illinois, police officers and the O'Fallon Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #198 donated a bus with a wheelchair lift to the local Special Olympics Illinois- Region J organization, Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children (PTOEC), after the group was in dire need of handicap accessible transportation.

A spokesperson with the O'Fallon Police Department said PTOEC’s vehicles were in poor condition and were not wheelchair accessible. They added that PTOEC is donation-based and not state-funded, which means their budget did not allow them to make the necessary upgrades.

Officers have been active in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for a long time.

Over the years, a spokesperson said Tony Hill and Jim Morgan have been athletes who volunteer at all of their fundraising events and the members grew close with both.

The group took Tony to his first Bocce practice with PTOEC and while they were there, they met with athletic director Tara Edwards.

Edwards said one of the biggest needs was a reliable way to transport.

At its January 2023 meeting, members of the O’Fallon Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #198 unanimously approved the purchase of a wheelchair-accessible vehicle as a gift for PTOEC.

They said this was a community effort:

Jim Ford at Southbeach Motors purchased a bus in Nebraska and made the round trip to drive it home.

Moreland Auto Body donated their time to make the repairs.

Tactical Towing & Recovery Inc towed the bus at no cost to Mission Accomplished Tire and Auto Belleville donating both the tune-up and maintenance package to upkeep the bus at no cost.

The 14-passenger bus then took a swing through Southern Bus & Mobility who serviced the wheelchair lift, replaced the roof and installed additional seats to ensure it was safe for all passengers at no cost

The last stop was United Ink, who designed and installed the vinyl bus wrap donating the cost and installation.

The bus was unveiled Sept. 15 at the O'Fallon Police Department.

Coming in at approximately $25,000, it was the single largest donation the FOP has ever made.

5 On Your Side on demand