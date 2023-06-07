Metro East gymnast to compete in Special Olympics World Games

“She went from not even sure on that bouncy floor to a really high confidence level flipping around bars and jumping off beams,” said Kathy Costello.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Metro East woman will soon be heading to Berlin to represent Team USA in the Special Olympics World Games.

Becoming an Olympian requires a special brand of determination.

“I truly love gymnastics dearly,” said Colleen Costello.

That’s why you can find Colleen Costello at the Belleville Family Sportsplex at least four days per week perfecting her craft.

“This is my whole entire life,” said Colleen Costello.

It's a life Colleen has been working towards she told her mom she wanted to try gymnastics at the age of 10.

“Half the time she was cartwheeling and rolling down the hall anyway, so OK, let’s put this on the floor and see what happens with it,” said Kathy Costello. “She’s been having fun with it ever since.”

Over the past 26 years, Colleen has worked hand-in-hand with Coach Jennifer Hitt to perfect her craft.

“To see her just blossom, her smile when she’s performing now because she’s got comfortable and confident in her skills has been great to see,” said coach Jennifer Hitt.

“She went from not even sure on that bouncy floor to a really high confidence level flipping around bars and jumping off beams,” said Kathy Costello.

Those skills allowed her to overcome autism and climb up the ranks to a seat on the Illinois Special Olympics state board.

“She’s not just an athlete,” said Kathy Costello. “She’s an athlete leader.”

Leadership ability helped earn Colleen a spot in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin where she will compete in rhythmic gymnastics.

“It’s an honor to represent my country,” said Colleen Costello.

The now 36-year-old has set lofty goals for the games.

“She wants to win a medal and preferably gold,” said Jennifer Hitt.

“I will bring home a gold,” said Colleen Costello.

“It’s just been her dream for so long, which means it’s my dream too,” said Kathy Costello.

“The only thing that really matters is she’s going to world games. Everything after that whether it be medals or ribbons is gravy.”

Colleen will be leaving St. Louis on Saturday June 10, to head to New York to meet the rest of her Special Olympics teammates.