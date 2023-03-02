Roses for Residents program delivers handmade wooden roses to St. Louis-area seniors

Volunteers, local business owners and donors who sponsor the flowers make the effort possible.

PARK HILLS, Mo. — This Valentine's Day is going to be one to remember for hundreds of Missouri seniors living in long-term care facilities. Residents will be getting a special gift that'll last a lifetime.

Roses for Residents is an initiative based in Park Hills, Missouri. The project started on a kitchen table during the pandemic and is now a full-fledged operation, delivering hand-made wooden roses and Valentine’s Day cards to local seniors.

In the program's first year, 2021, volunteers delivered 217 roses to seniors living in five facilities. In 2022, the project delivered more than 1,900 roses to residents in 35 assisted living facilities.

This year, the group wants to surpass those numbers and spread even more love on Feb. 14.

5 On Your Side spoke with Tiffany Wright, founder of Roses for Residents and owner of Copper Fox Contrived in Park Hills.

“All holidays we love to spend with our families," Wright said. "The residents don’t always have people to spend time with. You know, they're older. They may have friends and family who are gone now … This project is so important because it just gives them a little reminder that they aren't alone.”

With each $5 donation, the project can create one wooden rose for a senior resident. Donations close Feb 7.

This year, the group is also looking for donations of baked goods from local bakeries. The project wants to surprise staff members in the assisted living facilities with a freshly-baked treat.

Tiffany Wright tells us any interested bakeries can connect with Jaime from Lou Lou’s Cakes LLC in Desloge to assist with the treats for the staff.

Connect with Roses for Residents and find information on how to donate on the Copper Fox Contrived Facebook page.