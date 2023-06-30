St. Louis community leaders promote alternative solution to youth violence: collaboration

Organizers invited parents, teachers, leaders and neighbors to a public forum at 10 a.m. Saturday at Harris-Stowe State University.

ST. LOUIS — Members from grassroots organizations across St. Louis stood passionately Thursday afternoon behind a podium at Mission: St. Louis on the north side.

The goal was to inform the public that meaningful work to help stop the gun violence that has claimed the lives of youth in the city exists but is many times overlooked.

"We know St. Louis to be a place, that's segregated, right?" said Jason Watson, vice president of engagement at Mission: St. Louis. "Not just racially but also organizationally, so what we want to represent is the opposite of that."

Gun violence survivors took the microphone, along with the families of those impacted.

"A year ago, I ended up losing my left leg to gun violence in St. Louis City and I came here today to be a voice for those who get impacted after the trauma," said Anthony Taylor, founder of Amp Connections helping amputees.

"Don't tell me you're too old," said David Godbout, director of the Melvin Theater Community Center. "Don't tell me you can't do anything. I lost my grandson in Benton Park, October 2021."

For the past two months, the center has been hosting The Rock Success Center, a program working with young people who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

Organizers at the press conference also vocalized that it was not about which group gets the most funding from the city, or even legislation. They called for unity and asked for better exposure of the resources they themselves have mobilized.

"Let's spend a lot more time highlighting the amazing things we have going on," Watson said.

One father emphasized the importance of the work being done inside the home, a call to action for parents.



"Go get your son. Go get your daughter. Go pick them up. Go spend some time with them. Go tell them something worth something. Go get your daughter," said Thi'sl, a hip-hop artist and youth mentor.

There will be a forum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Harris-Stowe State University in the Main Auditorium to brainstorm and learn about ways to get involved and what resources exist. Parents, guardians, neighbors, teachers, leaders and anyone who wants to help make a difference are invited.