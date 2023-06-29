Massive fire destroys St. Louis skate park inside former church

Firefighters said the flames spread quickly due to the hot weather conditions, leaving SK8 Liborious Church a total loss.

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters battled heat while fighting massive flames Wednesday night into Thursday morning at a former church in north St. Louis.

St. Liborious Church, located at 1850 Hogan St., is a historic landmark. Built in the 1800s, the vacated church was given new life a few years ago when it was transformed into a skate park, art studio and hangout for youth known as SK8 Liborious Church.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told 5 On Your Side at the scene that the fire began at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the rectory section of the church. Jenkerson said the flames spread quickly due to the dry, hot weather conditions, leaving the former church a total loss.

Embers traveled to a nearby residential neighborhood, causing a fire to break out at a three-story vacant home two blocks over on Warren Street.

Jenkerson said the cause of the church fire was still being investigated.

Michael Robinson owns the shelter City Hope St. Louis that's located next door to the church. He said three people were inside the shelter at the time of the fire, but all were able to make it out without injuries.

"We're grateful that our shelter, which houses unhoused individuals, is looking to be safe, right now," Robinson said. "The fire department is working extremely hard to make sure our shelter is safe."

Neighbors at the scene said they hope the overnight fire at what was known as a refuge for kids to hang out isn't a setback for the community.

SK8 Liborious posted on its Facebook page overnight asking for support through donations to its GoFundMe campaign.