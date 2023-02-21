1 critically injured early Tuesday in St. Louis shooting

The victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with death imminent.

ST. LOUIS — One person was critically injured early Tuesday morning after a shooting in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers discovered a male victim at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Cora and Sacramento avenues. He was suffering gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with death imminent, police said.

Homicide detectives were requested.

As of Monday morning, the age of the victim was unknown. There was no word on whether police had any suspects in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.