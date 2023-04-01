1 killed, 1 injured in Franklin County double shooting

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the double shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Spring Valley Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed, and another person was taken to the hospital after a double shooting in Franklin County, Missouri, Wednesday night.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Spring Valley Road. Pelton did not provide details on the injured person's condition.

Pelton said he could not provide any information about potential suspects.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.