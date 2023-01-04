Dobbs employee fatally shot during altercation Wednesday

Police said the employee was shot by another employee of the auto center after an altercation.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — An employee of a Dobbs Tire and Auto Center in Maryland Heights was shot and killed by another employee Wednesday.

According to Maryland Heights Police Department spokesperson Terry Mancusi, the shooting happened at the Dobbs Tire and Auto Center located at 12626 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights.

A Dobbs employee, a man in his 50s, was shot multiple times by another employee, a man in his 20s, after an altercation, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The Maryland Heights Police Department is responding to the scene.

Police did not release any additional information about the shooting suspect or victim.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.