1 person killed, 1 injured in shooting outside former church in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. — Two people were shot Saturday afternoon outside of a former church in Jennings, police said.

St. Louis County police said officers responded to the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue around 4:45 p.m., where they found a man and a woman who had been shot inside a red car that was parked in the street in front of a former church.

A witness said the man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was shot in the head while sitting in the driver's seat of the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The witness, who declined to give her name, added at least six gunshots were fired by someone inside a blue car with tinted windows.

A police department spokeswoman did not immediately confirm those details, only saying additional information would be released once detectives had a chance to investigate.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if any suspects were in police custody.

The scene is located just north of Interstate 70 between Goodfellow Boulevard and Jennings Station Road.