Man shot, killed in south St. Louis Tuesday evening

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in south St. Louis Tuesday evening, police said.

An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Keokuk Street and Missouri Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was shot in the head and another that was shot in the abdomen.

Police said the man shot in the head was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

