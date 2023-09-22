17-year-old boy shot in the shoulder in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood

Police did release any further information about the shooting incident or further updates about the victim.

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot in the shoulder Friday night in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood, St. Louis police said.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 6600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood in South City.

Police said the boy was conscious and breathing when they arrived. Police did not release any further information about the shooting or the victim's condition.

The shooting happened just hours after another shooting in south St. Louis.

The first shooting happened at around 5:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Keokuk Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest. He was unresponsive and not breathing.

Paramedics rushed him to Saint Louis University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not identified him.

Homicide investigations are underway for both shootings.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.