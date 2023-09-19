Homicide investigation launched Tuesday in south St. Louis

Officers found the victim unconscious and not breathing Tuesday on Miami Street.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in St. Louis' Benton Park West neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded Tuesday morning to the report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Miami Street. There, they found a gunshot victim who was unconscious and not breathing.

The incident remained under investigation on Tuesday.

No other details were available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.