17-year-old boy dies after shooting near Carr Square in St. Louis

The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Cass Avenue early Tuesday morning.

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Carr Square early Tuesday morning.

Jamari Adams, of St. Louis, was identified as the victim by St. Louis police Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cass Avenue, according to St. Louis police. Officers responded to the call and found the teen on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no known suspect(s) at this time.

The Homicide Division was called and is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. 5 On Your side will update as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html