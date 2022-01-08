Man shot in the head, killed at Greyhound station in downtown St. Louis

Police said he was shot in the head.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis Monday afternoon.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say a man was shot in the head.

Police responded to the call of a shooting at the Greyhound station at 430 South 15th Street. The shooting happened at 3:25 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the victim was a young man.

Police said they have a 17- to 18-year-old person of interest in custody but are still investigating.

The SLMPD Homicide Division is investigating and asking anyone with information to come forward at 314-444-5371.

Anyone with a tip can come forward and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers. Anyone who calls remains anonymous. CrimeStoppers is reached at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.