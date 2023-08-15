18-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting of St. Charles County teen

Two teens are being charged as adults in the case and a third is being charged in the juvenile court system.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles 18-year-old will be charged as an adult in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old girl in February.

Trevon Gully was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action in connection with the deadly shooting of Lydia Elking. Gully was previously in the custody of the juvenile court system because he was 17 at the time of the crime. The juvenile court system ruled that he should be held and tried as an adult.

On the night of Feb. 18, police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Perry Street, near Lincoln Elementary School. Police said Lydia Elking was a passenger in her boyfriend's car when he drove to the area to sell marijuana to Gully and his codefendant, Alex Mason.

Gully and Mason then pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, police said.

A struggle ensued and Elking was shot. Her boyfriend drove her to a hospital, where she died.

Gully and Mason are both being tried as adults in the case. The charges against Mason were announced in July. Both are facing counts of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Elking's boyfriend is also charged in the case. He is facing two counts of distribution of a controlled substance near a school and second-degree murder. He is being tried in the juvenile court system and his name has not been released.

Elking was a student at Liberty High School. Not long after the shooting, her classmates gathered to honor her with a memorial.