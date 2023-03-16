Third teen arrested, charged in death of 15-year-old girl in St. Charles

The 17-year-old old boy has been charged with second-degree murder.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A third teenage boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl in St. Charles last month.

The 17-year-old Lake St. Louis boy was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with second-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance.

Previously, two other teenagers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case.

On the night of Feb. 18, police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Perry Street, near Lincoln Elementary School. Police said Lydia Elking was a passenger in a car driven by the 17-year-old boy. He drove to the area to meet the two other teens and sell them narcotics.

The two teens announced a robbery and took out a gun. During the incident, Lydia was shot. The 17-year-old boy drove her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

All three teens are being held in juvenile detention.

Lydia was a student at Liberty High School. Not long after the shooting, her classmates gathered to honor her with a memorial.

“I think everyone that has spoken about her, posted about her, said something, have all said that she had a smile that lit up the room and just a personality that brightened every place that she walked into,” Layla Thornton told 5 On Your Side at the event.