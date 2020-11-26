19-year-old shot and killed the day before Thanksgiving in St. Louis

Police have identified him as Deshuan Jackson of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed the night before Thanksgiving in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood.

Police have identified him as Deshuan Jackson of St. Louis.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded just before 6 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting on the 1400 block of 19th Street -- the same block where Jackson lived, according to a police report.

They found Jackson lying in the street and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not have information on any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.