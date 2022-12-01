2 charged after toddler fatally ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are being held without bond after a 21-month-old fatally ingested fentanyl.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Two people have been charged in the death of a toddler after she ingested fentanyl inside their home.

On Nov. 16, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, with one count each first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in the death of a child and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk.

Tufts and Collins are being held without bond.

On Nov. 11, patrol officers from the St. Louis County North County Precinct responded to the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive in Florissant for a sick case.

Officers found 21-month-old Lilinna Leak inside the residence in medical distress and unconscious. The child was then transported to a local hospital and a drug screening came back positive for fentanyl, according to a probable cause statement.

The child was pronounced dead shortly after 7 p.m.

According to St. Louis County detectives, investigators found large amounts of drug paraphernalia, powder residue, capsules and firearms in the home.

Tufts and Collins made statements to detectives saying they knew the girl had ingested fentanyl and did not seek medical attention, according to the probable cause statement.

A second toddler found in the home was evaluated by EMS and is in good health, according to police.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating the incident.