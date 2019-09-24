ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a two people were found shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday night.

Police said they were called to the 4800 block of Hammett Place at around 7:50, where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were declared dead on the scene of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

More local news:

RELATED: These parents had no clue they were living in a former meth lab, now the mom-to-be has tested positive for meth

RELATED: 'I knew I had a purpose' | For 5 years, St. Louis mom has given out hundreds of free meals to children every day

RELATED: His wife killed his children and herself, now he fights stigma of mental illness