3 dead after shooting in north St. Louis Thursday

Detectives with the SLMPD's homicide division are handling the ongoing investigation.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after three people were found dead in the Mark Twain neighborhood of north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's incident log, police responded to the 5300 block of Harney Avenue at around 1:55 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds. During their initial investigation, they found a third person shot inside a nearby home.

Police did not say if the third victim was a man or woman.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

Detectives with the SLMPD's homicide division are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html