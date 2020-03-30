FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police are investigating after a 4-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon.

At around noon, police were called to a home on La Motte Lane for a report of a child shot. When they arrived, they found the child awake and alert with a gunshot wound.

Police did not say where on the body the child was shot.

Police said there were several adults and children inside the home when they arrived. They are interviewing people and investigating what happened.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Ferguson Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.