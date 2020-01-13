ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 7-Eleven in south St. Louis was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven in the Clifton Heights neighborhood around 1:20 a.m. The incident happened at the convenience store at 2807 Sulphur.

According to police, an unknown man wearing blue gloves and a mask ran into the store with a gun and demanded money from an employee.

After the robber got the money, he ran from the store and got into a car, leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported.

