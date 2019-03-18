ST. LOUIS — Nine shootings were reported in St. Louis over a 24-hour period early Sunday into Monday morning.

One person was killed, and eight people were injured. The victims include two teenagers.

Police haven’t released many details on the shootings, including whether they’ve made any arrests or if any of the shootings are connected.

RELATED: Modern policing: Algorithm helping police spot crime patterns

The fatal shooting happened at 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Enright. That’s in the Lewis Place neighborhood. This was the first homicide in that neighborhood this year. Police said the victim was a man, but they haven’t released any further details..

5 On Your Side

Here’s the full timeline of the nine shootings from Sunday into Monday:

1:58 a.m. at Page and Newstead: The victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, and said the shooting happened at Page and Newstead. The victim wasn’t cooperating with investigators, police said.

12:33 p.m. in the 4000 block of Darby: A man in his 40s was shot in the abdomen. He went to a friend’s house in St. Louis County where police were called. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

1:03 p.m. in the 5300 block of Maffitt: A man was shot in the head. He was awake and breathing when he arrived at the hospital.

4:18 p.m. in the 3200 block of S. Compton: A woman in her 30s was shot in her left thigh. She was awake and breathing when police responded.

6:13 p.m. in the 4600 block of Penrose: A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police did not release any further details.

7:43 p.m. in the 1400 block of Peabody Court: A 21-year-old man was shot in his buttocks. He was awake and breathing when police arrived.

9:45 p.m. in the 4500 block of Enright: A man was shot and killed. The homicide unit is investigating.

10:35 p.m. in the 900 block of Morrison: A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back. He was awake and breathing when police arrived to investigate what happened.

11:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of Hamilton: A 17-year-old boy arrived at Barnes-Jewish Hospital with a gunshot wound.

RELATED: 'The kid doesn't know right from wrong'; Boy caught on video stealing package in St. Louis