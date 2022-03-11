Woman in police custody after taking 10-month-old from hospital

ST. LOUIS — A woman was in police custody Thursday morning after taking an injured child from St. Louis Children's Hospital.
A 10-month-old girl was brought to St. Louis Children's Hospital in critical condition determined to be due to neglect, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Police said a protective custody order was then issued against the girl's mother, 24-year-old Jayana Johnson.
On Wednesday afternoon, Johnson fled the hospital with the girl, violating both the protective order and doctor's orders, police said. In refusing to take the 10-month-old back to the hospital, Johnson put the girl at imminent risk of death without receiving medical intervention.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert for the 10-month-old just before 1 a.m. Thursday, and the alert was canceled at about 3:15 a.m. when the child was located safe.
Johnson was arrested, and the child is now receiving medical care.
5 On Your Side is working to learn the circumstances leading up to the child being found and possible evidence of neglect.
