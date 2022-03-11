Woman in police custody after taking 10-month-old from hospital

The child was in critical condition at a hospital due to neglect. In violation of doctor's orders and a protective order, her mother fled with her.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A woman was in police custody Thursday morning after taking an injured child from St. Louis Children's Hospital.

A 10-month-old girl was brought to St. Louis Children's Hospital in critical condition determined to be due to neglect, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police said a protective custody order was then issued against the girl's mother, 24-year-old Jayana Johnson.

On Wednesday afternoon, Johnson fled the hospital with the girl, violating both the protective order and doctor's orders, police said. In refusing to take the 10-month-old back to the hospital, Johnson put the girl at imminent risk of death without receiving medical intervention.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert for the 10-month-old just before 1 a.m. Thursday, and the alert was canceled at about 3:15 a.m. when the child was located safe.

Johnson was arrested, and the child is now receiving medical care.

5 On Your Side is working to learn the circumstances leading up to the child being found and possible evidence of neglect.