Arkansas man arrested, charged in deadly St. Louis County double shooting

Cedric Maxwell Jr. — of Pine Bluff, Arkansas — was charged with first-degree murder and multiple other crimes.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 28-year-old Arkansas man was charged with murder and multiple other crimes in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting in Wellston.

Cedric Maxwell Jr. — of Pine Bluff, Arkansas — was charged with first-degree murder, assault and multiple other crimes Tuesday in connection with the shooting that left Derrick Brookfield dead and another man injured.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. in Wellston at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue, near the county's border with St. Louis city.

Brookfield, 58, was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting. The second man was in critical condition.

The Major Case Squad was activated to investigate. A press release from the Major Case Squad said investigators developed Maxwell as a suspect in the crime. When he was taken in for questioning, he admitted to the crime.

Investigators believe Maxwell had an accomplice, but they do not think that suspect is still in the St. Louis area.

Maxwell was charged with first-degree murder, assault, robbery and three counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The Major Case Squad said the Little Rock Police Department and the North Little Rock Police Department helped with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html