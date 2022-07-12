Suspect in custody after armed carjacking, police chase in St. Louis

Police believe at least one other person is still on the loose.

ST. LOUIS — One suspect is in custody after a carjacking and police chase in St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, an armed carjacking occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Geyer. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect took off and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit went into Illinois before returning to the St. Louis area where police took one person into custody. Police believe at least one other person is still on the loose.

No other information about the incident has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.