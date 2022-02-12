Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say

Police said a man pulled out a shotgun and stole the victim's 2023 Kia Telluride before driving off.

ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove.

They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.

5 On Your Side talked to people in the area who say they see or hear things like this often in St. Louis, but area leaders tell us steps have already been made to keep The Grove safe.

“Definitely hear random stuff, especially in the parking lots it’s usually late-night stuff," Salon Lofts cosmetologist Tori Nunn said.

Nunn is describing a reality for many in St. Louis.

“It is kinda scary to think, just randomly leaving work something happening when I’m just trying to get home," she said.

Salon Lofts is right by the scene of the carjacking. Nunn said she’s always thinking about her safety and her customer’s safety.

“I’m parking in the parking lot now which makes me feel a lot better because at first, I was not. I was parking in the lot and there would be broken glass all the time," she said.

The Grove Community Improvement District’s (CID) Safety and Security Chairman, who also owns the Dogwood in The Grove, said work has already been done, upping lots of security measures in the area.

“We have installed Flock cameras throughout The Grove. We have partnered with TCF, we have private patrols seven days a week now, that is an increase," Kelly Spencer said.

She said another solution is a new grant, something businesses in the Grove can apply for.

“We have the support from Park Central Development," Spencer said. "They have put in an initiative for smash-proof glass for any of our businesses along Manchester.”

Even among extra security, Nunn said anything can happen.

“It’s easier to kind of catch people off guard when there’s more coming and going," Nunn said.

And while every carjacking is one too many, Spencer said she feels instances like these are few and far between in the Grove.

“We have really done a lot to make sure everyone is safe in the Grove and that this is the entertainment district we all know and love," she said.