City of St. Louis offers anti-theft devices at low cost to protect your vehicle

City of St. Louis residents can purchase the devices at two locations in City Hall.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is offering anti-theft devices as the ongoing issue of carjackings and stolen vehicles continue.

The city wants to help prevent vehicle theft by offering clubs and license plate screws at a reduced cost.

Residents can purchase the devices at two locations in City Hall during hours of operations:

Missouri Department of Revenue St. Louis City Hall Fee Office 1200 Market St. Room 111 St. Louis, MO 63103 Phone: (314) 622 - 4231 Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Citizens' Service Bureau's Office 1520 Market St. Room 4087 St. Louis, MO 63103 Phone: (314) 622 - 4800 Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Before you go to City Hall, officials recommend that you call and confirm the availability of the anti-theft club and license plate screws.

The Missouri Department of Revenue St. Louis City Hall Fee Office provides both the clubs and license plate screws.

The Citizens' Service Bureau's Office only provides the clubs.

You can only buy these devices if you show proof of City of St. Louis residency: including items like your driver's license or current utility bill.

The club is $20, depending on supplier, and each pair of license plate screws is $3. Both require cash only.

Officials will provide you with information on how to use the devices.