ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lindell Boulevard around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

A 52-year-old man told police he was sitting in his car when a man between the ages of 16 and 20 opened his door and demanded he get out. When the victim refused, another man between the ages of 16 and 20 approach him possibly pointing a gun, the police report said.

The man was able to drive away and was not injured.

