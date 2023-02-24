Parents charged after 8-month-old dies with drugs in system, police say

First responders were able to regain the 8-month-old's heartbeat, but she later died at the hospital.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A man and woman are facing charges after police say their eight-month-old daughter died from exposure to several illicit drugs.

The O'Fallon Missouri Police Department said officers responded on Tuesday to the 300 block of Narrowleaf Lane after the baby's parents found her unresponsive in a playpen. Her parents started CPR, which was continued by officers and emergency workers.

They were able to regain a heartbeat and the girl was rushed to Cardinal Glennon Hospital, where she was put on life support. She remained on life support until she was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 Thursday morning.

O'Fallon investigators found that the girl had access to and was exposed to illicit drugs, the police department said. A toxicology test revealed fentanyl, methamphetamine, diphenhydramine and cotinine in her system.

Jordan Michael Denson and Valerie Marie Shelly were both charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering creating a substantial risk, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.