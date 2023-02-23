Gardner silent as time runs out on resignation ultimatum, AG announces legal action

Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued a stern ultimatum to Kim Gardner: Resign by noon Thursday or face removal proceedings.

ST. LOUIS — Kim Gardner has not announced plans to step down as St. Louis circuit attorney despite a demand from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey that Gardner resign by noon Thursday or face immediate removal proceedings.

Bailey confirmed during a 12:15 p.m. press conference that he has initiated legal proceedings to remove Gardner from office. A petition of quo warranto was filed at 12:01 p.m. and is pending with the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, he said.

Bailey's call for her resignation comes as pressure mounts against Gardner’s office after a 17-year-old volleyball player was critically injured in a crash caused by a suspect who was supposed to be on house arrest.

Bailey said his petition makes three claims against the circuit attorney:

Claims she has failed to prosecute cases that are pending in her jurisdiction

Claims she has failed to confer and inform victims of the procedural posture and ultimate disposition in criminal cases

Claims she has neglected her duties by failing to charge new cases referred to her by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

"These three behaviors constitute a continued pattern of failure to discharge her duties in office and represent neglect under the statutes, and warrant removal," Bailey said at the news conference. "At the end of the day, this is about the rule of law and about justice."

In his Wednesday statement announcing the ultimatum, Bailey said, "As Attorney General, I want to protect the people of St. Louis, and that includes protecting victims of crime and finding justice for them. Instead of protecting victims, Circuit Attorney Gardner is creating them."

As of 12:30 p.m., Gardner's office had not made a statement regarding Bailey's calls for her resignation or his announcement that he is taking legal action. However, Gardner is planning to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m., which you can watch on KSDK.com.

Janae Edmondson and her family were walking back to their hotel in downtown St. Louis on Saturday when police said 21-year-old Daniel Riley sped down St. Charles Street, failed to brake, hit several cars and pinned Edmondson. She lost both of her legs in the crash.

The I-Team reported Monday that Riley had violated his GPS monitoring conditions at least 90 times since he was first charged with armed criminal action and robbery in September 2020.

Gardner has taken a defensive stance this week as she came under increasing fire amid accusations that failures in her office kept Riley out on bond, in a Wednesday statement accusing a judge of denying her office's requests to keep the crash suspect behind bars.

That directly opposes a statement from a spokesperson for the 22nd Judicial Circuit that said St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office did not file motions to revoke Riley’s bond during the two years leading up to Saturday’s crash despite the dozens of violations of his bond.

Many local leaders have called the case emblematic of the dysfunction in Gardner's office.

One rebuke came from longtime political ally St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, who told the media Wednesday that Gardner needed to take accountability and “do some soul searching” on whether she wanted to continue as circuit attorney.

In Missouri, a prosecuting attorney can only be removed by a judicial process, but there are some other ways they could be disqualified if they were disbarred or facing criminal charges.

Under Missouri state law, prosecuting attorneys cannot be impeached or simply removed by a mayor or governor.

“Impeachment is a more political process. We've seen that with the presidency and other things, the processes in place for unimpeachable officials is more of a judiciary process,” 5 On Your Side Political Analyst Anita Manion said.

Manion said this judicial process is not something enacted very often but the law says it can be initiated if there’s proof, they neglected their duties or committed fraud.

“There would have to be an affidavit filed alleging these misdoings. And then the court would have to decide to appoint a special prosecutor to move forward with that,” Manion said.

Gardner took office in 2017, becoming the first Black person to head that position. Previously, Gardner was the Missouri State Representative for District 77 from 2013 to 2017.