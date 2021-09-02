Bald eagle shot in Washington County, Missouri conservation officials need tips

An MDC agent was able to capture the eagle and take it to the World Bird Sanctuary for treatment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is hoping someone knows something about a symbol of our nation being shot in the greater St. Louis area.

Last Friday, the U.S. Forest Service Office in Potosi called conservation agent Jaymes Hall in Washington County about a bald eagle that was injured and needed help in the southern part of the county. Hall responded to Highways C and Z and found the eagle. He was able to capture it and take it to the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis County for treatment and recovery.

While undergoing an examination, employees at the bird sanctuary discovered the bald eagle was suffering from two gunshot wounds. The gunshots were right through the joint of where the wing connected to the torso, the conservation department reported. The eagle’s right wing was dislocated and fractured.

Wildlife officials believe the bald eagle was most likely shot on Feb. 3 or Feb. 4.