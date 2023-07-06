Bill securing surface parking lots in downtown St. Louis moves to Planning and Zoning Commission

At least 30 different cars were struck near Busch Stadium during a St. Louis Cardinals game in May.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis leader has introduced a bill that would make sure parking lots in the downtown area are safe and clean.

On Wednesday, Alderman Rasheen Aldridge of the 14th Ward told 5 On Your Side Board Bill 44 would ensure that whether people are frequenting the area for work, a concert, or a Cardinals game, their cars will be safe.

“People are going onto these lots that are not secure with no type of security at all causing havoc to hardworking people who are trying to keep food on the table,” he said.

The bill is designed to stop ongoing car break-ins and violence on parking lots downtown.

The legislation would require a few things from surface parking lot owners in St. Louis:

Either an automated or on-site attendant.

A perimeter fence at least 4 feet high (no chain link fences allowed unless previously constructed).

Security lighting.

Signage that includes an address and local contact phone number for the operator of the lot.

When asked about how this bill would differ from previous attempts, the former state representative said it removes a requirement for around-the-clock attendants but would be stricter with inspections.

“We want to make sure that what we're doing isn't hurting the business owner but we're also holding them accountable,” he said.

At least 30 different cars were struck near Busch Stadium during a St. Louis Cardinals game in May.

A spokesperson for the Cardinals released the following statement in response to the idea:

“The Cardinals would be supportive of a new parking security/regulation bill that would provide for an alternate requirement of 24/7 security monitoring, which we provide for our surface parking lot and believe is the most effective way to prevent criminal conduct. We also believe any increased parking security requirements should be extended to apply to parking garages as well.”



Aldridge, who has worked on the bill with Alderwoman Cara Spencer of Ward 8, welcomed the support.



“This is a way we can take preventative methods to make sure that people who want to come to St. Louis have a good time and not have to worry about coming to their car and seeing it vandalized,” she said.

The bill would also require upkeep, regular landscaping, and conditions without potholes and cracks.

The bill is scheduled to go to St. Louis Planning and Zoning Commission.

