Boy shot in south St. Louis Saturday evening

Officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to the leg on the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A boy was shot in south St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood Saturday evening.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at 6:40 p.m. on the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue. Officers found a boy who had been shot in the leg.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Police didn't give his condition but said that his vitals were stable.

The boy's age hasn't been released.

Less than two hours later, four people were injured in a separate shooting in the Gravois Park neighborhood. They were all conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.