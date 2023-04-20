Byers' Beat: Rarities that took place in St. Louis courtrooms this week, including verdict from bench

A judge acquitted a shooting suspect in directed verdict from the bench after prosecutors failed to disclose DNA evidence to his public defender.

ST. LOUIS — A lot of what happened in St. Louis's 22nd Judicial Circuit this week can be described in one word: rare.

First, prosecutors from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office did not show up for a murder trial.

Rare.

So, the judge issued an order giving Gardner or someone from her office seven days to tell him why they shouldn’t be jailed, fined or both for being in contempt of court as part of what’s called a “show cause order.”

Also, rare.

Then, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office appeared before a judge Tuesday to argue why Gardner should be removed from office as part of a quo warranto process. It’s only happened about a dozen times in the 150 years or so since the process was enacted, and it’s only been successful twice.

Rare.

At the same time Gardner was sitting in that courtroom listening to attorneys argue over whether she is willfully neglecting her duties as the city’s top prosecutor, a judge in the courthouse in another courtroom was doing something on an assault case that is – you guessed it – rare.

Judge Clinton Wright issued what’s known as a “directed verdict” from the bench in an assault case stemming from a 2020 shooting outside Pop’s Kitchen along Washington Avenue.

It’s what judges do in extremely rare instances in which they believe the state has not presented enough evidence upon which a reasonable jury could base a decision of guilt.

The assistant circuit attorneys on the case involving Travis Petty did not turn over DNA evidence connecting Petty to the scene during the discovery process, according to a source familiar with the case.

A police summary of the incident in question prosecutors used to charge Petty, 33, for the November 2020 shooting can be summarized as follows:

Petty “engaged a female employee in conversation judged to be offensive by her two male coworkers.”

Those two male coworkers escorted Petty out to the sidewalk. One of them held Petty while the other struck him, according to the documents.

“During a break in the fight, defendant retrieved a pistol and fired a shot in the air,” according to the documents.

The two men then began “to retreat back toward Pop’s Kitchen entrance,” when Petty fired a shot that struck one of the men in the femur before fleeing the scene in his car.

The judge told prosecutors that the discovery violation involving the DNA evidence meant that the state could not enter it into evidence at trial, according to the source.

Without that evidence, Wright did not believe the jury could connect Petty to the crime, according to the source.

A document shows Wright then acquitted Petty from the bench.

Jurors were confused, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

They had just seen something rare.

Judges do not speak about their decisions beyond their written orders, so Wright declined to comment on the case.

Also this week, an attorney representing Wright and the rest of his 30 or so fellow elected judges spoke for them during the first hearing to remove Gardner from office.

And retired Judge Booker Shaw – now attorney Shaw – kept it short.

“I’m here on behalf of the judges in the 22nd Judicial Circuit for one reason only, and it’s something you’ve already alluded to judge and I’m sure that you understand,” he said. “The practical effects and uncertainty of the situation we’re in now have placed the judges in an untenable and unsustainable position.

Whatever the cause of it, the Circuit Attorney’s Office is now in a state of near total collapse. An expedited resolution of this matter is very important. It will benefit the parties, the court, victims, citizens, defendants and all concerned.”