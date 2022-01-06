Sullivan woman charged in Capitol riot arrested for DUI after fatal crash

A 32-year-old woman was killed in the wrong-way crash Wednesday night

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A Sullivan woman who was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot is facing a DUI charge after a fatal crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened at around 7 p.m. along Interstate 44 in Franklin County.

According to the crash report, 22-year-old Emily Hernandez was driving a Volkswagen Passat the wrong way on I-44 when she crashed into a Buick Enclave. The Buick traveled into the median and hit cable barriers.

A passenger in the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 32-year-old Victoria Wilson. Hernandez and the driver of the Buick were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has requested charges be applied against Hernandez that include driving while intoxicated resulting in death.

Hernandez’s attorney, Ethan Corlija, confirmed in a statement to 5 On Your Side that she was involved in a "situation" but wouldn’t comment further.

Last year, Hernandez was seen in an ITV News video that showed rioters storm the Capitol. She was seen holding up a broken piece of a wooden sign that read, “Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.”

Corlija has previously described Hernandez as “the girl next door,” who “got involved in a situation she did not want to put herself in.”

According to a federal criminal complaint, Hernandez is facing the following charges in connection to the Capitol riot: