Dozens of cars broken into near Enterprise Center during Blues game

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a news conference on Tuesday addressing the rise in car break-ins

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of cars were broken into while fans were rooting for the Blues inside the Enterprise Center Tuesday night.

St. Louis police said between 2-9 p.m. about 30 vehicles were broken into on the Greyhound Bus and Union Station parking lots.

5 On Your Side’s Sydney Stallworth went to the parking lot where the break-ins took place Wednesday morning. She found piles of shattered glass and large shards of glass from car windows.

Danielle Schicker shared her video from that night with 5 On Your Side.

She said at least 15 cars next to hers were broken into as well. Schicker said she heard more cars were broken into in adjacent parking lots.

When our crew was on the scene Wednesday morning, we confirmed piles of shattered glass in a parking lot nearby, at the Gateway Station entrance, south of Enterprise Center.

Schicker said police did arrive and car owners gave statements to officers.

She said whoever broke into her car didn’t take anything, not even her lottery tickets or gift cards in her center console.

Police in the city and county are fully aware of the rise in car break-ins.

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference on this very issue on Tuesday and police say many thieves are combing through cars for weapons.

"We've had a number of stolen vehicles and firearms are used in crimes after they were stolen,” St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory said.

Police do have tips to try to deter thieves.

Take your keys out of the car, don’t leave weapons inside and valuables should not be left inside – especially not in plain sight.

"This is probably the worst year we’ve had for cars broken into," Chief Gregory said during Tuesday’s press conference. "In one night, about 60 vehicles were broken into."

We took a look at the numbers. In the last year in St. Louis County: