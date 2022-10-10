13-, 18-year-old allegedly use stolen Hyundai to break into cars overnight in Creve Coeur

If your vehicle was tampered with or you have any information that could help the investigation, call 314-737-4600.

CREVE COEUR, Ill. — Two people are in police custody following a series of car break-ins early Monday morning in a Creve Coeur neighborhood.

St. Louis County and Creve Coeur police received a report at about 4 a.m. Monday of suspects breaking into vehicles along Guelbreth Lane, just north of Creve Coeur limits. When officers arrived at the scene, three vehicles left the area at a high speed. Police didn't chase the vehicles but continued to keep watch of the area.

According to the police department, one of the vehicles - a Hyundai Tucson reported stolen out of south St. Louis on Oct. 8 - was seen entering Westchester Estates off of Ballas Road. Knowing it was a dead-end street, officers followed the vehicle, and the Hyundai's occupants ran on foot to the 11700 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Using a drone with night vision capabilities and a high-intensity spotlight, officers were able to locate the suspects in the area of New Salem Drive. At least one vehicle on the road had been tampered with.

Police officers took two people from the stolen Hyundai into custody, an 18-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy.

Creve Coeur officers will continue collecting evidence and checking for other vehicles that may have been tampered with.

If your vehicle was tampered with or you have surveillance video or information that could help the investigation, call the West Central Dispatch Center at 314-737-4600. You can also email crimeprevention@crevecoeurmo.gov.