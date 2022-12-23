Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting

The woman tracked down her stolen SUV to a gas station and opened fire on the man inside. Two innocent bystanders were also shot and one has died.

ST. LOUIS — A woman with no criminal history went from being a suspected car theft victim to a suspected killer after she took justice into her own hands Wednesday night, police said.

Now, two people are dead and a third is critically injured.

Police said Demesha Coleman, 35, tracked down her stolen Hyundai Tucson, to the Speedie gas station in the 8800 block of N. Broadway, and shot and killed the man inside. An innocent bystander was killed in the process and another man was critically injured.

It all happened at about 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Darious Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, and a third unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police arrested Coleman at the scene.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office charged Colman with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault.

Judge Craig Higgins ordered she be held without bail.

She told police she went to the gas station to get her stolen Hyundai Tucson, and surveillance video showed Coleman approach the SUV with another unknown man. Both were armed with handguns, according to court documents.

Coleman can be seen opening the front passenger door with her gun raised while the unknown man with her opened the driver’s side door with his gun raised, according to court documents.

Coleman can be seen firing her gun and a shootout begins. The unknown man who was with Coleman appeared to be helping her during the shootout, according to the documents.

When officers arrived, they found Jackson lying next to the Tucson and Farrar lying next to one of the gas pumps. Both had been shot in the torso.

Police found another man with a gunshot wound to the head at the far end of the gas station parking lot and took him to the hospital.

