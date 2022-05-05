Caregiver found guilty of murder in 2017 stabbing death of 94-year-old woman

Tommie Coffer Jr., was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Geneva Richardson on Dec. 18, 2017.

FLORISSANT, Colo. — A St. Louis County man was found guilty of murder in the stabbing death of a 94-year-old woman he was supposed to be caring for.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Coffer, a caregiver, was stealing from Richardson by writing himself checks from her account. They said he had written more than $7,000 worth of checks to himself in December of 2017, and when Richardson confronted him, he hit her with a skillet and stabbed her multiple times.

On the day of the murder, Coffer left Richardson’s home in an Uber more than two hours before his shift was supposed to end, and he had that Uber drop him off before he reached his planned destination, according to court documents.

In court, the driver testified that Coffer was carrying a colorful bag during the ride. Police said they found the bag and multiple other items of evidence, including the skillet and a pillow soaked in the victim's blood.

The defense tried to argue that Richardson died from a fall, but the jury sided with the prosecution.

A sentencing hearing was set for June 24.

In the days after the crime, neighbors told 5 On Your Side that Richardson hired help a few months ago because she began having a hard time moving around the house.