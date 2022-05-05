St. Louis City SC's Centene Stadium on schedule to be completed in July

Crews took a break on Thursday to celebrate Construction Awareness Week. May is also Mental Health Awareness Month.

ST. LOUIS — Centene Stadium, the future home of St. Louis City SC, is on schedule to be completed in July.

Construction leaders from Alberici, L. Keely and Mortenson construction crews took time today to provide lunch, motivation, and health advice to 700 construction workers or “industrial athletes” as they were called. This week is “Construction Safety Week” it’s also Mental Health Awareness Month. The construction industry is one of the worst when it comes to suicide according to the CDC.

“We really strive to make sure folks go home in the same condition or better after work,” said Ellen Spangler, the project manager. “To have the opportunity to just have a week dedicated to taking a few extra minutes to say ‘hey, have you heard about this new fall protection, have you heard about these new stretches?'”

Spangler has worked on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and other major sporting facilities. She said Centene Stadium downtown might be the coolest of them all.

“With each stadium, the technology and fan experience gets better and better,” Spangler said. “We are really focused here on cashless, super high-end fan experience.”

St. Louis City SC already has an app they are looking to integrate into the fan experience. In older stadiums, cell service is hard to find. The state-of-the-art WiFi at the new stadium means your phone will work. But the tech isn’t limited to the up-to 25,000 seats.

“Underneath the grass will be pex tubing to make sure there's heat,” Spangler said. “Then there's a sub air system to make sure we're delivering what the roots of the grass need to perform at their best. We also have grow lights when it's not sunny.”

The project manager said the stadium is a home worthy of the most passionate fans in the game.

“Being in this region, seeing the passion fans have for soccer is special,” Spangler said.

The stadium is just over 80% complete, many seats still need to be installed.

“You can see behind me they have navy blue (seats installed),” the manager said. “Team blue at the bottom level and city red mixed in. When it's complete with seats the upper bowl is primarily city red. It also spells city in the team’s gray color.”