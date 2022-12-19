2 charged in connection with pursuit, crash of stolen car on I-70

Police said the men were riding in a stolen car. After the crash, police found eight cars inside.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are facing charges after the stolen car they were riding in crashed in Bridgeton, Missouri, while being chased by police last week.

Keyshaun Carmel, 20, and Khalub Perkins, 18, were each charged with tampering with a motor vehicle Friday in connection with the Dec. 15 crash. Carmel was also charged with resisting arrest.

At 3:30 p.m., St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Drug Enforcement attempted to stop a 2020 Acura MDX that had been reported stolen out of Kirkwood.

When detectives attempted to stop the vehicle in the 3100 block of Wismer Avenue, the suspects continued and did not stop.

Detectives pursued the vehicle to westbound Interstate 70 near St. Charles Rock Road near Bridgeton where the suspect vehicle crashed into three others, police said.

One individual from a vehicle struck was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police said Carmel was in the back seat of the car and Perkins was in the front seat. After the crash, Carmel got out of the car and tried to run away. He was eventually caught and taken into custody.

Perkins and a juvenile were also taken into custody.

Police said Perkins and Carmel both had guns on them, and they found eight other guns inside the car at the time of the arrests. Carmel was carrying a stolen gun, and three of the other guns in the car were also reported stolen, according to police.

Perkins was out on bond for a previous tampering arrest at the time of the crash and arrest. Police said he was violating his bond by being in possession of a firearm.