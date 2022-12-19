2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot

Following the crash, an argument turned violent when one driver fired shots at another.

ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were both involved in a crash. Following the traffic incident, an argument between the two drivers ended with the suspect firing shots at the victim, striking him and fleeing the scene.

The suspect's car, a silver sedan, sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash and was last seen going north on Gustine Avenue from Alberta Street, police said.

