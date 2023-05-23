What we know about Chesterfield man arrested after U-Haul crash near White House

The driver was identified as Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri. He was taken into custody and is facing five charges.

WASHINGTON — The United States Secret Service is investigating after a U-Haul crashed into Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House on Monday night.

The Secret Service said the 19-year-old driver intentionally crashed into the security gates outside Lafayette Park. He was identified as Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield, Missouri.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill/kidnap/inflict harm on a President/VP/family member, destruction of federal property and trespassing.

A LinkedIn profile for a Sai Kandula from Chesterfield, Missouri, showed he attended Marquette Senior High School from 2018 to 2022. Mary Lepak, a spokeswoman for the Rockwood School District, said "We can confirm that a student by the name of Sai Varshith Kandula graduated (early) from Marquette High School in January 2022.”

Marquette High School provided the following statement:

“We can confirm that he participated in Student Council during his sophomore year and the boys tennis team on his sophomore and junior years.”

A law enforcement official told NBC News that the suspect made threatening statements about the White House at the scene but was quickly detained. Investigators did not find any weapons or explosions, the official said told NBC News.

Tegna station WUSA reported that investigators apparently found a Nazi flag with belongings inside the truck, but no other information on that was provided.

The Secret Service released the following statement:

"Shortly before 10:00 p.m. Monday, Secret Service Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a box truck after the vehicle collided with security barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square on 16th Street. There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation. Road closures are in effect and pedestrian walkways are closed as we investigate."