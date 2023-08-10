Man charged with child sex crimes in connection with missing juvenile investigation

The child, who had been reported missing, was found and later reunited with their family.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. — A man from California, Missouri, has been charged Thursday with multiple felonies in relation to a child who had been reported missing.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Naraeysh Bass-Ocasio with three counts each of aggravated child sexual abuse and traveling to meet a child and one count of grooming.

The Granite City Police Department in Illinois said it received a missing child report on Aug. 7. The following day, on Aug. 8, the department identified a suspect who could be involved in the child going missing and their possible whereabouts.

Detectives with the department contacted the California, Missouri Police Department regarding Bass-Ocasio and he was taken into custody shortly after. The child was found and later reunited with their family.

Detectives with Granite City police also traveled to the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department in California, Missouri, where Bass-Ocasio was being held, and conducted an interview. The detectives then asked the sheriff’s department to continue to hold Bass-Ocasio until they completed their investigation and charges were filed.

Granite City police presented their case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and the office issued charges against Bass-Ocasio.

As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in custody at the sheriff's department in California, Missouri, pending a $500,000 bond with 10% or extradition to the Madison County Jail.