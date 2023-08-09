Phelps County deputy arrested, charged with possession of child sex abuse material

The sheriff's department said Deputy Justin Durham was fired due to the felony charge.

ROLLA, Mo. — A Phelps County, Missouri, deputy has been arrested and charged for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material, police said.

Deputy Justin Durham, 40, of Rolla, was charged by the Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with one count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested a day later at the Phelps County Sheriff's Department in Rolla, the department said.

The sheriff's department said the investigation was started after a tip was received about suspected child sexual abuse material on his device.

“As law enforcement, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethics and integrity and are not above the law,” said Sheriff Michael P. Kirn. “The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department does not tolerate the abuse of children in any form.”

The sheriff's department said Durham was fired due to the felony charge.

The South-Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control have been requested to investigate.

If you have information about the alleged incident or any negative interaction with Durham, the sheriff's department asks you to call Corporal Jonny Fariole at (573) 368-2221 at the Missouri State Highway Patrol.